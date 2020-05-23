Nigeria records 245 new cases of COVID-19, total infections now 7261

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases, total now 7261 cases in Nigeria.

According to the agency, Of the 245 new cases 131 were in Lagos, 16-Jigawa, 13-Ogun, 12-Borno, 9-Kaduna, 9-Oyo, 9-Rivers, 9-Ebonyi, 8-Kano, 7-Kwara, 5-Katsina, 3-Akwa Ibom, 3-Sokoto, 2-Bauchi, 2-Yobe, 1-Anambra, 1-Gombe, 1-Niger, 1-Ondo, 1-Plateau, 1-FCT and 1-Bayelsa.

The total number of recovered patients was put at 2,007, while 221 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus.