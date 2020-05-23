BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria records 245 new cases of COVID-19, total infections now 7261

by

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases, total now 7261 cases in Nigeria.

According to the agency, Of the 245 new cases 131 were in Lagos, 16-Jigawa, 13-Ogun, 12-Borno, 9-Kaduna, 9-Oyo, 9-Rivers, 9-Ebonyi, 8-Kano, 7-Kwara, 5-Katsina, 3-Akwa Ibom, 3-Sokoto, 2-Bauchi, 2-Yobe, 1-Anambra, 1-Gombe, 1-Niger, 1-Ondo, 1-Plateau, 1-FCT and 1-Bayelsa.

The total number of recovered patients was put at 2,007, while 221 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Nigeria eyes local production of test kits for COVID-19

Africa COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in 14 weeks 

Local airports to re-open for Lagos-Abuja flights- Sanwo-Olu

1 of 451