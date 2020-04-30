Nigeria records 196 new cases of Covid-19, raising total to 1728

Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 1728.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this Wednesday night.

Of the new cases new cases reported, 87 were from Lagos; 24-Kano; 18-Gombe; 17-Kaduna, 16-FCT; 10-Katsina, 8-Sokoto; 7-Edo; 6-Borno, while Yobe, Ebonyi, and Adamawa have one each.

As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria, the agency said.

A total of 307 have been discharged with 51 deaths, NCDC said.