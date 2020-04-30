BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 196 new cases of Covid-19, raising total to 1728

by and

Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 1728.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this Wednesday night.

Of the new cases new cases reported, 87 were from Lagos; 24-Kano; 18-Gombe; 17-Kaduna, 16-FCT; 10-Katsina, 8-Sokoto; 7-Edo; 6-Borno, while Yobe, Ebonyi, and Adamawa have one each.

As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria, the agency said.

A total of 307 have been discharged with 51 deaths, NCDC said.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19: Osinbajo lists FG’s plans to cushion…

 FG lists specific businesses, government offices allowed to…

Creative industry worst hit by Covid-19 -Minister

1 of 357