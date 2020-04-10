Nigeria records 17 new Coronavirus cases, total now 305

Seventeen new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria late Friday night making a total of 305 cases in the country.

Of the new 17 cases: 8 in Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in FCT, 1 in Niger, 1 in Kaduna, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Ondo state.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.

NCDC also disclosed that three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos. Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases.

Total cases

305 confirmed cases

58 discharged

7 deaths

Currently;

Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1