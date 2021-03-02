Nigeria receives about 4m doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria on Tuesday received about 4 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja onboard Emirates Aircraft Boeing 777-300 ER and were received by the ministers of health, information and other government officials who handed same to NAFDAC for evaluation

The delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next months by the COVAX Facility, as part of an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF, the World Bank, civil society organisations, manufacturers, and others.