Nigeria makes list of 6 countries to get technology to produce Covid-19 vaccines

Nigeria has been listed among the first six countries in Africa that will receive the technology needed to produce mRNA-based vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia as successful applicants for the technology on Friday at the European Union – African Union summit in Brussels

The announcement was made at a ceremony hosted by the European Council, France, South Africa and WHO, with President Macron, President Ramaphosa, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel present.

The global mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines, ensuring that they have all the necessary operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

Primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency, the hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, putting countries in the driver’s seat when it comes to the kinds of vaccines and other products they need to address their health priorities.

Depending on the infrastructure, workforce and clinical research and regulatory capacity in place, WHO and partners will work with the beneficiary countries to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support so that they can start producing vaccines as soon as possible.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general said no other event like the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting, and dangerous.

“In the mid- to long-term, the best way to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need, with equitable access as their primary endpoint,” he said.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa President said the initiative will allow the continent make its own vaccines, implying mutual respect, recognition of what all can bring to the party, investment in economies, infrastructure investment and, in many ways, giving back to the continent.

“Improved public health benefits, supporting African health sovereignty and economic development are the principal goals of strengthening local production in Africa. In an interconnected world, we need stronger and new partnerships between countries, development partners and other stakeholders to empower regions and countries to fend for themselves, during crises, and in peace time,” Emmanuel Macron, President of France said.

To ensure that all countries build the necessary capacity to produce their own vaccines and other health technologies, WHO has been working to establish a biomanufacturing workforce training hub that will train people from all interested countries in scientific and clinical research and production capacity. The training hub will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, WHO’s current regulatory strengthening activities in low- and middle-income countries will expand through a global benchmarking tool that assesses countries’ ability to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of health products and provides training where improvements are needed to build regulatory authorities that are agile and fit-for-purpose for the future.

The WHO mRNA technology transfer hub is part of a larger effort aimed at empowering low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines, medicines and diagnostics to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage.

The initial effort is centred on mRNA technologies and biologicals, which are important for vaccine manufacturing and can also be used for other products, such as insulin to treat diabetes, cancer medicines and, potentially, vaccines for other priority diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV. The ultimate goal is to extend capacity building for national and regional production to all health technologies.