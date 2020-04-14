Nigeria has 12 labs to test coronavirus, 9000 cases traced – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said Nigeria’s now has 12 molecular laboratories with the capacity to test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, across the country. This is a three-fold increase from the four laboratories it had when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February.

Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Kano and Plateau are the states which currently have the capacity to test for coronavirus.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, who made this known during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said the activation of more laboratories will bring testing closer to the people.

He said the challenge to be addressed now is collecting samples for testing.

Ihekweazu also informed that the centre has traced a total of 9,000 cases of coronavirus so far.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health had said in March that the government was working to activate a total of 13 laboratories.