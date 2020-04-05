Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Coronavirus

Coronavirus hits 224 in Nigeria as NCDC records 10 new cases and one more death

Nigeria  added Ten new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, taking  the total number to 244.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

Of the new cases, 6 are in Lagos, 2 in FCT, and 2 in Edo..

As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of  Coronavirus #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Nigeria has also confirmed 5 deaths, while 25 have been discharged.

Lagos- 115

FCT- 45

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 9

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

 

 

