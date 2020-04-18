Nigeria confirms 49 new Coronavirus cases, number increases to 542

Forty-nine new Coronavirus cases (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria, making a total of 542 cases in the country.
A breakdown shows: 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and 1 in Ekiti.
According the Nigeria Center for Disease Control twitter handle number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT.
“As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” says NCDC.
The agency further stated that about 116 people have recovered and discharged, with 19 deaths recorded in the country.
For breakdown by states
FCT- 81
Kano- 37
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Comments are closed.