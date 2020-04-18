Nigeria confirms 49 new Coronavirus cases, number increases to 542

Forty-nine new Coronavirus cases (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria, making a total of 542 cases in the country.

A breakdown shows: 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and 1 in Ekiti.

According the Nigeria Center for Disease Control twitter handle number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT.

“As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” says NCDC.

The agency further stated that about 116 people have recovered and discharged, with 19 deaths recorded in the country.

For breakdown by states

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1