Nigeria confirms 16 new cases of Coronavirus, total now 254

Sixteen new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina

According to NCDC, as at 09:30 pm, 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with six deaths.

Details:

254 confirmed cases

44 discharged

6 deaths

Lagos- 130

FCT- 50

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1