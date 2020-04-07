Nigeria confirms 16 new cases of Coronavirus, total now 254

Sixteen new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina
According to NCDC, as at 09:30 pm, 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with six deaths.
Details:
254 confirmed cases
44 discharged
6 deaths
Lagos- 130
FCT- 50
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1
