Nigeria adds 328 new cases of #COVID19, as total rises to 11844

Nigeria’s coronavirus confirmations rose to 11844 on Friday, as the country added 328 new cases.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet that Lagos led with 121 cases, followed by FCT with 70.

Other states with their figures were as follows: Bauchi-25, Rivers-18

Oyo-16, Kaduna-15, Gombe-14, Edo-13, Ogun-13, Jigawa-8, Enugu-6, Kano-5, Osun-2, Ondo-2.

NCDC said 3696 patients had been discharged, with 333 deaths recorded.

Globally, as of 6:44pm CEST, 5 June 2020, there had been 6,535,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 387,155 deaths, reported to WHO.