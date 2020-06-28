NCDC warns against use of face shields alone in preventing COVID-19

Following the increasing use of face shield in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that it does not prevent the spread of coronavirus when used alone.

It stated that here are no published studies on the effectiveness of face shields against COVID-19 in non healthcare setting.

In a public health advisory made available to the media, it explained that this has become necessary as the “ increasing number of people in Nigeria are now using face shields, in the place of face masks, as they become more widely available.”

Noting that “face shields are generally used in healthcare settings by medical professionals to provide barrier protection to the facial area, including the eyes, nose and lips,” it explained that even in healthcare settings, face shields are not meant to function as primary respiratory protection to prevent infection. Accordingly, it stated that face shields are used in combination with surgical mask or N95 mask by health workers for maximum protection during invasive procedures.

Maintaining that the use of face masks for COVID-19 prevention is important, as recent studies indicate that a significant proportion of people who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms (asymptomatic), and the virus can spread before these people know that they are sick (presymptomatic), it pointed out “there are no published studies on the effectiveness of face shields against COVID-19 in non-health care settings.

