NCDC releases new community case definitions for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing

Due to the ongoing community transmission of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in parts of the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has released a new case definition, which explains those who need to be tested for the virus.

In the new case definition which was released on Sunday, a suspected case is anyone with cough and/or fever, history of fever in the last two weeks with 1 or more of the following symptoms; Shivering /shaking (chills), body pain, headache, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell.

Others are difficulty in breathing/shortness of breath, diarrhea/abdominal pain, runny nose/catarrh and fatigue (tiredness).

It further explained that a probable case of COVID-19 is any person that presented with any of the above symptoms in the last two weeks and died without a confirmatory COVID-19 test.

Previously, those who could be tested for Covid-19 are returning travellers with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, contacts of confirmed cases with these symptoms and those with fever & respiratory symptoms in areas of moderate-high prevalence.

The case definition was updated further to include all persons with fever and respiratory infection of unknown cause.

 

Godsgift Onyedinefu, Abuja

