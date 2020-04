The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu revealed on Thursday that the agency had so far found about 71% of the contacts of the individuals that imported coronavirus into the country.

The NCDC had a week ago said it was tracing about 5000 persons who had contacts with index cases of the coronavirus.

At a media briefing by the presidential task force on Coronavirus (COVID-19), in Abuja on Thursday, Ihekweazu said the NCDC was still moving across Lagos and Abuja to monitor more contacts.

He further stated that the coronavirus contact cases are going down due to efforts by health personnel to contain it.

According to him, the number of contacts per confirmed cases were lowering because of the shutdown of airports which has prevented many index cases from having contacts with persons.

Details later….

Solomon Ayado, Abuja