NCDC confirms 7 new Covid-19 deaths in Lagos

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the death of seven additional coronavirus-positive patients from different isolation centres in Lagos State.

The NCDC said that the latest fatalities have increased number of deaths in Lagos from 21 to 28.

According to the agency, no fewer than 10 casualties were recorded across the country on Friday, May 1, and seven were from Lagos.

The federal agency’s disclosure on its website came hours after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioned a 118-bed isolation centre in Gbagada, a facility that was converted from renal centre to cater for Covid-19 treatment.

NCDC further stated that 30 new cases were recorded in Lagos, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 1,006 with 225 cases discharged and that 753 patients were currently left at different isolation centers in the state.

Of the 225 cases discharged, 26 were allowed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to leave the isolation centres after recovering from the disease on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu said “26 more Covid-19 Lagos patients; 14 males and 12 females including 2 foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino have been discharged from our Yaba and Onikan Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 14 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 12 from the Onikan Isolation Centre were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to Covid-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number number of #Covid-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 225,” the governor said via his social media channel.