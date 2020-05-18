NCDC begins 2-day assessment visit to Cross River

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has begun a two-day official visit to Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The six-man team led by Omobolanle Oluwu of the Federal Ministry of Health arrived the state on Monday for an on-the-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The team was received by Betta Edu, Cross River State commissioner for health and chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Response Team.

Briefing the team on behalf of Governor Ben Ayade, Edu said Cross River State has put in place measures that will contain the spread of the virus in the state.

She reassured the team that the state is collaborating with University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and other professional bodies to ensure that the state remains safe.

Edu noted that a 50-man monitoring team has been put in place at strategic locations with three isolation centres in the state.

The visiting NCDC team is expected to visit the isolation centre at UCTH Garment Factory, Obong of Calabar, and Tinapa isolation centre before departing on Tuesday to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.