NCDC accredits Edo Specialist Hospital for COVID-19 testing on back of Obaseki’s reforms

The development comes in the wake of reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration which had procured three PCR machines to be installed in three hospitals designated for testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the feat was commendable and worthwhile as it has raised the state’s capacity to test for coronavirus and properly manage the spread of the virus in the state.

According to him, “We have just received news that after necessary vetting and inspection, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin to conduct COVID-19 test.

“This is as a result of the installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine at the facility by the Edo State Government in its proactive response to containing the coronavirus pandemic.

“You will recall the when the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu visited the state and severally at the briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID, he had mentioned how Edo State was a leading light in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said the state government would continue to prioritise the health and safety of the people, which is why it is sparing no resources in facilitating effective and efficient health services to Edo people.

The governor’s aide added that the increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is as a result of an efficient response system which allows for more testing of samples in the state to get a good picture of the spread of the virus in the state.