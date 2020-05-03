Nasarawa Assembly Member Died of Coronavirus, Says Governor Sule

There is a palpable fear, confusion and anxiety among members of the public, as the deceased member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Suleman Ibrahim Adamu was confirmed to have died of coronavirus, two days after burial.

The deceased lawmaker, who represented Nasarawa Central at the state House of assembly, died in the late hours of Thursday, 30th April and was buried Friday 1st May 2020, according to Islamic right.

The House member was said to have gone for medical treatment in two different clinics in Nasarawa town in Nasarawa Local Government, before being rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Keffi.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule who disclosed this to newsmen while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the state has recorded six additional cases of Coronavirus.

The State Governor however, directed the closure of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, adding that the assembly complex would be fumigated to ensure safety of the occupants.

He therefore advised all members of the house to go on isolation and send their blood samples for testing in order to check the spread of the virus.

He said that with the present figure, Nasarawa number of coronavirus infections stands at 9 cases with one death, saying government was going to trace all those that took part in Adamu’s burial, including his family members to curtail further spread of the virus.

The Governor added that all the lawmakers had agreed to go on self-isolation including members of Adamu’s family.

He revealed that the six confirmed victims are under isolation at the Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital, Lafia.

Governor Sule who said that one confirmed case was in FMC, Keffi, maintained that the eleven contacts of the first index case had tested negative.