NAFDAC approves chloroquine production for clinical trial 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ) has approved the production of chloroquine for clinical trials in the search for a cure for COVID19.

Mojisola Adeyeye Director-General of the agency made the announcement on Friday at the NAFDAC headquarters in Lagos.

The DG said that NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 but for clinical trials to find treatment for the virus.

“NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that has can be used for Coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials.

“Therefore the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials,” Adeyeye said.

She, therefore, called on experts and researchers that are interested in doing a clinical trial on Chloroquine to approach approved outlets.

“Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of the clinical trial,” Adeyeye added.