Coronavirus

My test came back negative – Shehu

by
My test came back negative - Shehu
Garba Shehu

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu on Saturday, declared that his test for the Coronavirus has proved negative.

Shehu who broke the news on his twitter handle, @GarShehu, said it was necessary to put the records straight following fake news trending on social media.

“I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus.

“Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the President I work for.

“ My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lillah!
Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.

