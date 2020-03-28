My test came back negative – Shehu

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu on Saturday, declared that his test for the Coronavirus has proved negative.

Shehu who broke the news on his twitter handle, @GarShehu, said it was necessary to put the records straight following fake news trending on social media.

“I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus.

“Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the President I work for.

“ My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lillah!

Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.