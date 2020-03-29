Movement of passenger aircraft remains suspended- PMB

Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated the suspension of movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The President in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday evening on the Coronavirus pandemic said special permits will be issued on a needs-basis.

He noted that the government was fully aware that such measures would cause much hardship and inconvenience to many citizens, but noted that this is a matter of life and death, citing the daily death tolls in Italy, France and Spain.

“However, we must all see this as our national and patriotic duty to control and contain the spread of this virus. I will therefore ask all of us affected by this order to put aside our personal comfort to safeguard ourselves and fellow human beings. This common enemy can only be controlled if we all come together and obey scientific and medical advice.”

He stated that as government remained ready to enforce these measures, everyone should see this as their individual contribution in the war against COVID-19.

“Many other countries have taken far stricter measures in a bid to control the spread of the virus with positive results.”

According to the President, all seaports in Lagos remained operational in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier, adding that vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country would be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority.

“Furthermore, all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items into these locations from other parts of the country will also be screened thoroughly before they are allowed to enter these restricted areas.”

President Buhari said, the Minister of Health had been directed to redeploy all Port Health Authority employees previously stationed in the Lagos and Abuja Airports to key roads that serve as entry and exit points to these restricted zones.

The President assured that his administration would continue to do its best with the support and advice from medical personnel to rid Nigeria of the pandemic.