Minority Leader urges Reps leadership, members to get tested

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has called on the Leadership of the House and Members to subject themselves to coronavirus tests.

Elumelu made the call when it was confirmed that he and members of his family tested negative to the coronavirus after a period of isolation in London.

The Minority Leader who confirmed this to journalists in Abuja urged every Member and the entire leadership to do the same while adopting measures to stop the spread of dreaded disease.

Elumelu said he was in isolation and his entire family from London where they took the coronavirus test and the result confirmed them all negative.

Recall that Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu had last week denied that no Member of the House tested negative to the pandemic as it was reported in some sections of the media.

Kalu emphasised that the House would have exposed such a Member, if it ever happened.

The House is presently on a two-week recess on to fight the pandemic and follow up on the Economic Stimulus Bill to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy.