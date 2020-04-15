Maltreatment of Nigerians in China resolved, says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that the maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been resolved between both countries.

Gbajabiamila who announced on his official twitter handle, @femigbaja, said the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria has communicated his findings on the issue and expressed hope that future communication would be swift.

“I’m glad the matter of maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been sorted out between both countries. The Ambassador has communicated his findings and we hope that moving forward, communication will be swift and clear and due process will be observed even where there are allegations of wrong-doing by citizens of other countries.

“It is important that we follow up on this and Nigerians can legitimately go about their business in the People’s Republic of China.

“I spoke with the Acting Consul General, Razak Lawal, whose robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China went viral and I salute the gentleman diplomat for his dedication to duty and his patriotism,” the speaker said.

The leadership of the House of Representatives had, last week, summoned Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, to a meeting during which it expressed displeasure over the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing and demanded that such must be addressed forthwith.

Pingjian had said though he was not officially informed about the details of the inhuman treatment of Nigerians in China, he would take it up with the home government.