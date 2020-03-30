Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


CoronavirusNews

Lockdown: Your ID Card is Your Pass, Minister Tells Journalists

by
Lai Mohammed

All working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been advised to use their valid Identity Cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture,  Lai Mohammed, said the clarification became necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

Sign-up For Daily News Update

* indicates required

He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Soyinka disagrees with FG, says lockdown on Lagos, Ogun, …

Ondo Govt orders total closure of markets as coronavirus…

Nigeria stock market hits new low as investors sell MTN,…

1 of 8,312