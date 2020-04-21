Lagos to discharge 67 Nigerians quarantined at Seme border today

Lagos State government says it will today , Tuesday discharge the 67 Nigerians who had been on quarantine at the Seme border for the last two weeks.

The 67, who were intercepted as they crossed into the Nigerian shores from Benin Republic, according to the government, have tested negative for coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who made this known while giving an update on developments relating to Covid-19 in Lagos, said the government was happy that the returnees had not contracted the deadly disease.

“Fellow Lagosians, you may recall that two weeks ago, I briefed you about 67 Nigerians who wanted to return to the country through the Seme border. Upon arrival at the border, they were quarantined at our isolation centre in Badagry. Today, I am, however, pleased to announce that all the returnees have tested negative to the virus and will be discharged from the facility on Tuesday.

“Conversely, we also had a second batch of 23 returnees through the Seme border, of which two have tested positive and have been moved to an isolation centre,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed the highest daily positive cases of the virus, 70, which was recorded on Sunday, April 19, shooting the number in the state to 379, however, said 93 patients had been discharged, while deaths remained 14 as at Monday, April 20.

According to him, the increase in infection “is as a result of increased inflow from neighbouring states, as some of these people want to or choose to stay in our facilities for expert medical care.”

“I just want to assure Lagosians that there is no need to panic. The increase in number as recorded is equally due to improved strategy and testing of individuals across the various local governments in the state.

“We have expanded testing across the Local Governments. As testing goes further into the communities, cases are expected to increase,” he stated.

“So far, we have been able to reach over one million homes in our community and house-to-house testing of persons, and we still intend to reach more homes in earnest,” Sanwo-Olu said.