Lagos takes delivery of new spraying equipment to disinfect state of Coronavirus.

In furtherance of the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State government has taken delivery of new machines for spraying the state with disinfectant.

The equipment to be deployed in different parts of the city will be handled by specially trained personnel of the ministry of the environment and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

They will continue the spraying of bus stops and other areas where members of the public gather, an exercise that began in the state on Wednesday.

Lagos seems to be emerging the epicentre of the Coronavirus, having 32 of the total 51 so far confirmed in Nigeria.