Lagos state discharge 26 more Coronavirus patients, taking total to 225 

Lagos State has announced the discharge of 26 more Coronavirus patients from the infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba and Onikan Isolation centre.

According to the official tweeter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, “the 26 #COVID19 patients; 14 males and 12 females including a Polish and a Filipino from IDH, Yaba and Onikan Isolation centre.”

“14 from IDH, Yaba and 12 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19, Lagos State government said in a tweet.

So far, 225 patients have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos state.