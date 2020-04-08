Lagos records third Coronavirus death

Lagos State government on Wednesday announced the death of a 66-year-old Briton, making him the third Coronavirus (Covid-19) related death to be recorded in the state.

The state ministry of health through its verified Twitter account said that the deceased travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on March 17. The ministry, however, did not disclose further information about the medical history of the deceased patient.

Giving an update of cases in the state, it said that it has 130 confirmed cases – 93 active, 32 discharged, two evacuated, and three dead.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that the country currently has 254 confirmed cases; 44 of the cases have been discharged with six deaths recorded thus far.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control (AfricaCDC), shows that as at April 7, there were 10,252 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths, and 989 recoveries in Africa.

