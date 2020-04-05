Lagos records second death from COVID-19 

The Lagos State Commisioner for health, Akin Abayomi on his twitter handle has announced a second death reported in the state on Sunday April 5.

“We lost a COVID19 patient, a 36 year old Nigerian, male who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020.

“Total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now 2. One case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to two.” He tweeted.

Currently in Lagos as at 11.20a.m, 5th April, 2020 six new cases of #COVID19 are confirmed, bringing total confirmed cases to 115.

A #COVID19 patient was discharged on 4th April, 2020. The number of #COVID19 patients who have fully recovered and discharged are now 24.