Lagos records highest daily recoveries from COVID-19 as 87 discharged

Lagos State government on Wednesday recorded its highest daily recoveries from COVID-19, since the first index case on February 27 this year.

The largest single daily discharge is an indication that the state which, incidentally, is Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, is gradually winning the battle against the deadly disease.

The latest discharge brings to 825 the total number of patients that have so far recover from the virus.

According to the Lagos State ministry of health, on its website, those discharged included 40 females and 47 males, all Nigerians. The government said the patients were discharged from its various isolation centres across the state to reunite with the society.

“They were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19,” the ministry said.

“The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 825,” the government said on Wednesday.