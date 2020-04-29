Lagos records highest daily discharge as 49 more Coronavirus patients test negative

Lagos State has announced the discharge of 49 more Coronavirus patients from the infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba and Onikan isolation centre.

According to the official tweeter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, “49 #COVID19Lagos patients; 28 females & 21 males including a foreign national – a greek were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.”

The ministry noted that the patients which include 18 from Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba and 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“The patients; 18 from IDH, Yaba and 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.”

“With this, number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187,” it Twitted.

Lagos has so far reported 860 positive cases for Covid-19 , with 685 active cases and 19 among them has died.

So far, 187 patients have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos state.