BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

CoronavirusLEAD STORY

Lagos records highest daily discharge as 49 more Coronavirus patients test negative

by
Lagos records highest daily discharge as 49 more Coronavirus patients test negative
Lagos records highest daily discharge as 49 more Coronavirus patients test negative

Lagos State has announced the discharge of 49 more Coronavirus patients from the infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba and Onikan isolation centre.

According to the official tweeter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, “49 #COVID19Lagos patients; 28 females & 21 males including a foreign national – a greek were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.”

The ministry noted that the patients which include 18 from Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba and  31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“The patients; 18 from IDH, Yaba and 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.”
“With this, number of patients successfully managed  and discharged in Lagos is now 187,” it Twitted.
Lagos has so far reported  860 positive cases for Covid-19 , with 685 active cases and 19 among them has died.

 

So far, 187 patients have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos state.

 

 

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Oyo awaits 300 results, to move testing to other zones next…

COVID-19: Oyo awaits 300 results, to move testing to other…

Nigeria gets lifeline as IMF approves $3.4bn loan request

1 of 1,397