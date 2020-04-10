Lagos recording 100 percent success in Covid-19 mgt as 7 more patients discharged 

Lagos State government is seemingly on its way to recording 100 percent success in the management of the Covid-19 patients as seven more have today been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,

This bringins to 46 in all the number of recoveries in the state since the index case in February.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his twitter handle, said the patients comprise three females and four males

“They were discharged to reconnect with the community having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively. This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility” said Sanwo-Olu.

He explained that so far, the state has had 100 percent recovery from the cases admitted and managed at the isolation facility, adding that the three Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Lagos were not from our facility.

“While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of the social distancing principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against the Covid-19.

Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from our health experts.

Together a Greater Lagos free from diseases is possible,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu is the chief incident commander of the Covid-19 in Lagos.