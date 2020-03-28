Lagos govt says no curfew in state

It, however, said if the need for curfew arose, the government would not hesitate to impose it.

In a tweet via its official handle (@followlasg) on Saturday, the government said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) dropped the idea of imposing a curfew in the state meant to allow the fumigation exercise of public space.

It said the governor, relying on experts’ advice, had said the “disinfectant is non–toxic” and that the fumigation exercise “has commenced”.

“I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas,” the tweet quoted the governor as saying.

It added that the governor, during a live press conference, had also said if there was a need for curfew, government would not hesitate to impose it.

“For now, everything remains the way they are.”