Lagos discharges 94 Covid-19 patients since index case

Lagos reduces number of people in a public gathering to 20
Lagos shuts tertiary institutions

A total of 94 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation and treatment facilities in Lagos since the index case in February this year.

This followed the discharge of four  more patients, comprising three males and one female on Saturday, April 18.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced the latest discharge,  today, said two of patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, while the remaining two were discharged from Onikan Isolation Centre

According to Sanwo-Olu,  the patients were released to rejoin their families after testing negative twice consecutively to the virus.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94. Stay at home, take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

