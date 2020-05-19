Lagos discharges 9 more COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday discharged 9 more patients who recovered and tested negative to Coronavirus.

the Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its twitter handle.

“9 COVID-19 Lagos patients; two were females and seven are males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation facility to reunite with the society.

“The patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 632, the number of confirmed #COVID19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” the ministry tweeted.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that a total of 623 patients had so far been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.