Lagos discharges 8 more Covid-19 patients

Lagos State is continuing to record successes in the treatment and management of positive cases of the Covid-19 pandemic as more patients are daily recovering and leaving hospitals to rejoin their waiting families.

Eight more patients have been discharged today, bringing the total recoveries in Lagos to 69 since the index case in the state in February this year.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this via his twitter handle on Tuesday, described it as “great news.”

He said “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Eight more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

He advised Lagosians to continue to adhere to all the safety advice from the health experts.

Joshua Bassey