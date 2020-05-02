BusinessDay
Coronavirus

Lagos discharges 22 additional Covid-19 patients

Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s uncommon leadership during COVID-19
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State

 

Lagos State has discharged 22 additional Covid-19 patients from its various isolation centres.
This comes a day after after opening a 118-bed space coronavirus isolation centre at the Gbagada General Hospital, to receive in and treat more positive cases being recorded in the state.
The 22 new recoveries on Saturday  bring to 247 the number of patients discharged to reunite with their families since the index case in February this year.
Of the 22 patients, eight are females while the rest males are males, all Nigerians.
Confirming their discharge from the various isolation centres, the state ministry of health, in a statement on its official social media handle, said that the patients were allowed to go home after recovering from the deadly Covid-19.
