Lagos discharges 17 additional COVID-19 patients

by
Lagos State Government has discharged seventeen additional COVID-19 patients from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, bringing to 649 the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this on Wednesday evening, the Lagos State Ministry of Health tweeted via it handle said that 17 #COVID19Lagos patients; six females and eleven males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, Gbagada and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; seven from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from LUTH and four from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings,” it tweeted.

