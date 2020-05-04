BusinessDay
Lagos discharges 14 recovered COVID-19 patients

The Lagos state government says it has discharged 14 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 261.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle on Monday evening, 4th May, 2020.

“14 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 6 females and  8 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society,” it said.

The patients, seven were from Onikan, two from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, four from LUTH and one from the Eti-Osa (Landmark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19, the ministry said.

 

 

