Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients 

Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced additional 13 recovery and discharged of Covid-19 patients.

The ministry made this known via its twitter handle on Thursday evening.

The patients; two females and eleven males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; Four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and Nine from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.