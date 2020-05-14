BusinessDay
Coronavirus

Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients 

COVID-19 patients
Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced additional 13 recovery and discharged of Covid-19 patients.
The ministry made this known via its twitter handle on Thursday evening.
The  patients; two females and eleven males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba  and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to reunite with the society.
“The patients; Four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and Nine from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.
“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 541,” it tweeted.

 

