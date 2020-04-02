Lagos discharges 11 more coronavirus patients 

Eleven more coronavirus patients have been discharged from the isolation centre at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos where they had been receiving treatment.

This brings the total number of patients so far discharged in the state to 18.

Among the 11 patients on Thursday evening were two females and nine males. Their results returned negative in two rounds of tests.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who broke the news of the latest discharge of the patients, said: “They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.”

Sanwo-Olu saluted the effort of frontline health workers and other professionals for their service since the index case was recorded in Lagos in February.

He said “let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.

Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your co-operation and by the grace of the Almighty.”

