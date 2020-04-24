Lagos discharges 10 more COVID-19 Patients

Ten more COVID-19 patients were discharged in Lagos on Friday, the state governor announced.

The patients, three females and seven males, who comprised three foreign nationals – two Indians and a Filipino, were discharged from the state’s isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with the society.

“We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against #COVID-19 but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win,” governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet to announce the discharge.

He said the patients had fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 117, he said.

“Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom,” the governor said.

He reminded Lagosians to practise great personal hygiene and join the state’s #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask whenever you are in public.

“Social distancing is still very key in stopping the spread and we must #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives,” he added.