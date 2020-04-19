Lagos decentralises Covid-19 test centres

Lagos State government has decentralised the testing centres for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state to 12.

The senor special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on health, Oreoluwa Finnih, stated this in a tweet.

Finnih, a public health advocate, stated that the facilities are located across the 20 local government areas of the state.

In another tweet on Sunday morning, the state ministry of health said the COVID-19 response effort has moved into communities.

According to the government, this is part of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus which has killed 19 people in Nigeria.

With 306 confirmed cases, 93 discharged patients and 13 deaths in the state, Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Joshua Bassey and Anthonia Obokoh