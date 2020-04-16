Lagos COVID-19 deaths hit 10 as 2 more patients die

With two more patients reported dead in Lagos on Thursday, the number of deaths arising from COVID-19 complications since the outbreak of the disease in the state has risen to 10.

The latest deaths were announced via the official Lagos State Twitter handle by the commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi.

The deceased, both males, were aged 51 and 62.

Recall that a medical doctor, Chugbo Emeka, aged 52, who had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centre on Wednesday.

The latest dead, Thursday, according to the state government, had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

“I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID19 infection in our communities by calling 08000CORONA

#ForAGreaterLagos,” Abayomi said.

As at April 15, 2020, 18 new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos, bringing the total number of COVID19Lagos cases to 235.