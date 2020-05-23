Lagos coronavirus: 45 patients discharged, total now 707  

Forty-five COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos and reunited with the society.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle this Saturday.

The patients are twenty two (22 )females and twenty three (23 ) (19 ) from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three(3 )from Onikan, eight (8 )from Agidingbi, seven (7 )from Lekki, one (1 )from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven (7 )from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Treatment Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.