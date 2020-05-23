BusinessDay
Lagos coronavirus: 45 patients discharged, total now 707  

Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner for health

 

Forty-five  COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos and reunited with the society.
The Lagos State  Ministry of Health disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle this Saturday.
The patients are twenty two (22 )females and twenty three (23 ) (19 ) from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three(3 )from Onikan, eight (8 )from Agidingbi, seven (7 )from Lekki, one (1 )from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven (7 )from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Treatment Centres were discharged having fully recovered  and tested negative to COVID19.
“With this, the number of COVID19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 707,” it tweeted
