Lagos closes Eti-Osa Covid-19 isolation facility

Lagos State government has shut down the Eti-Osa isolation centre as the rate of Covid-19 infection in the state reduces.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during the 17th update on the management of coronavirus in the state.

The governor said the Agidingbi isolation centre would also be closed and patients relocated to a large capacity centre – Indo centre in Anthony area, which would be soon be inaugurated.

“Over the last four, five months, we have built an excess capacity centre, but that is only the way to go, you cannot over-prepare.

“We have got to a stage where we need to balance the economics of this and which of these facilities do we need to keep running.

“Some of them now are having less than 20 per cent of occupancy. This is why we reached a conclusion to shut Eti-Osa facility and another one in Lekk,” 7said the governor at the weekend.

He added that the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba “is now also gradually being reverted back to its former status as a hospital to cater to all forms of infectious diseases.”

As of Friday July 31, Lagos

State had a total of 15,150 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 10,835 persons

recovered and discharged.

The state, however, lost 194 persons to the virus, leaving1813 active cases in community and 96 under management across various isolation centres in the state.