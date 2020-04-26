Kwara receives FG’s 1,800 bags of rice, 700 kegs of cooking oil

Kwara State Government has received 1,800 bags of 50kg bags of rice and 700 pieces of 25 litres of vegetable oil as its share of the Federal Government’s palliatives, a statement said on Sunday.

Receiving the palliatives on behalf of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Secretary to the Government of Kwara State Mamman Saba Jibril (Prof), commended the Federal Government for the gesture which is meant for the most vulnerable in the society as the world battles COVID-19 amid lockdown.

“We are very grateful to the Federal Government for reaching out to the most vulnerable in our state at this time. Specifically, we thank the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for the gesture. We assure Mr President that the palliatives will be delivered to the intended beneficiaries as we have been doing.

“All of us should use this period of Ramadan to seek God’s mercy. The situation at hand shows just how vulnerable we are and we must pray to God to save us even as we play our individual roles as explained by various health authorities,” Jibril said.

Abubakar Suleiman, the team lead from Abuja, explained that the palliatives “were being shared to the States on the order of Mr President for distribution to vulnerable groups in this time of global pandemic.”

Suleiman said the palliatives comprised three truckloads — 1,800 bags — of 50kg of rice and a truckload — 700 gallons — of vegetable oil.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin