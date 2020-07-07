Kwara chief of staff, Logun, dies of COVID-19

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has lost his chief of staff, Aminu Adisa Logun, to complications arising from coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement issued by the Kwara State government said Logun, an industrialist, public intellectual and elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19.

This came up only a few hours after the test of Logun’s result returned positive.

The statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said: “The entire Government and the people of Kwara state have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019, until he returned to his Lord.

“The Governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff as he commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”