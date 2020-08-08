Kashamu, ex-Ogun senator, dies of COVID-19 complications

A former lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, died following complications developed from COVID-19.

Ben Murray-Bruce, who served together with Kashamu at the Nigerian Senate, confirming Kashamu’s death of on his Twitter handle, saying he had lost a closest friend.

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19,” Ben Murray-Bruce tweeted via his personal handle, @benmurraybruce, on Saturday.

“Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today (Saturday) at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Murray-Bruce tweeted.

A source from Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State country home of Kashamu, told BusinessDay that Kashamu battled COVID-19 for barely one month before he finally died in Lagos on Saturday.

The source also told BusinessDay that Kashamu had been suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes before he contracted COVID-19 in about one month ago but was taken to the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos two weeks ago.