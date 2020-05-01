Kano Overtakes Lagos in New Coronavirus cases as Nigeria records Highest daily infections

Kano, the northern state currently being rocked by the Coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday overtake Lagos in new cases of the virus attack, as Nigeria recorded the highest daily rate of infections.

Out of 204 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded, which took the country’s total to 1932, Kano had 80, while 45 were from Lagos.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this Thursday night.

New infections reported in other states were 12 in Gombe, 9 in Bauchi and Sokoto each, 7-Borno in Borno and Edo each, 6 in Rivers and Ogun each, 4 in FCT, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa each, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Oyo, Delta, and Nasarawa each, 1 in Ondo and Kebbi each.

According to NCDC, as at 11:50pm 30th April, there are 1932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A total of 319 have been discharged with 58 deaths