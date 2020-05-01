Kano opens 5 new isolation centres for Covid-19 patients

The Kano State Government has converted five facilities into a new set of Isolation Centres as part of the ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The five facilities are the Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, Murtala Muhammed Library Complex, Hospitality and Tourism Institute formerly, Daula Hotel, Kano State Sports Institute which is situated at Karfi village, as well as the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Kano.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the deputy –governor of the state, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, made this disclosure, when he paid an inspection visit to the designated facilities.

According to the Deputy Governor, the new facilities are to support the 3 existing ones, at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Kwanar Dawaki Hospital, and Sani Abacha Stadium.

Gawuna explained that the state government resolved to convert the new facilities into an isolation centre in order to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the State.

He added that the Hospitality and Tourism Institute formerly Daula Hotel which is now to serve as an isolation centre has an estimated 50 beds, and it is to commence operation with effect from Saturday, while the 80 beds at Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, will follow on Monday, respectively.

“The Isolation Centre at Murtala Muhammad Library Complex is expected to accommodate over 200 beds and also an estimated 300 beds will be provided at Karfi Sports Institute.

“While 20 rooms are to be converted into an isolation centre at the Nigerian Air Force Hospital,” he stressed.

The Deputy Governor assured the residents of the State that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is determined to do everything possible to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease. He implored them to always remember that COVID-19 is transmittable, so they must always adhere to the advice given by the medical experts.